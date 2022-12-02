Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 317.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 164,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,589,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

