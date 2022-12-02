Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.