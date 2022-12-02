Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CFO Allison Dorval Sells 554 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CFO Allison Dorval sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $12,243.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,310.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Verve Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

