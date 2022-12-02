Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

VWDRY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

