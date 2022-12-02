VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, VIBE has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $405,221.26 and $45.17 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

