Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 0.2%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26. Approximately 14,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.