VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.03 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and $250,089.17 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.