Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($108.25) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

Vinci stock traded up €1.64 ($1.69) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €98.26 ($101.30). 900,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.11 and a 200 day moving average of €90.28. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.