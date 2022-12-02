Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Viridium Pacific Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

