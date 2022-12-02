Virtu Financial LLC Invests $652,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

