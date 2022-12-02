Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE NOG opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.