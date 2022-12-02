Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $330.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

