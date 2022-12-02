Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE HLT opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.