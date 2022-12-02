VirtualMeta (VMA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

