Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 806,882 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Visa worth $1,902,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,167. The company has a market capitalization of $406.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.