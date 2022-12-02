Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 62,800 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,081,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,612.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

