Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

VOD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,860. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

