Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.87) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Trading

ETR:VNA opened at €23.32 ($24.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.37 and its 200 day moving average is €27.46. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($52.89).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

