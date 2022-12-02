VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $109,900.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,005,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.67 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VOXX International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOXX. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading

