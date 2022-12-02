VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $109,900.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,005,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
VOXX International Price Performance
NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.67 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VOXX. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
