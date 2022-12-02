VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

VSL stock opened at GBX 84.51 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.50. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,056.43.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Dividend History for VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

