VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

VSL stock opened at GBX 84.51 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.50. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,056.43.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

