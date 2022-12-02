Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 273,500 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

