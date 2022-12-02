Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.49 million and $2.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

