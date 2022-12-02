Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lowered by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,997 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 5.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.41. 49,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,382. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.