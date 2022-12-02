WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $66.09 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

