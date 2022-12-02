WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading 1.1% Higher

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

WCF Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

