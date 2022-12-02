Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,920 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,198. The company has a market capitalization of $504.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.