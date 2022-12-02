Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 494.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The company has a market capitalization of $330.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

