Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,925. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

