Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,570 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.49.

