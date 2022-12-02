Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.
Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $70.99 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 154.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
