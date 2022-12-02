Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

In other Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

