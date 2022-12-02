Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 2%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 53,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Western Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

