WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.91 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.91 million and approximately $707,352.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00451277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018960 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.