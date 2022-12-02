WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $43.12 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and $706,389.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00453191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023785 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.