Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $354.64

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.64 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.22). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.45), with a volume of 210,959 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wincanton Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The stock has a market cap of £448.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.08.

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

Wincanton Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

