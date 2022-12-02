Wirtual Tops 1-Day Volume of $82,169.84 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $82,169.84 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

