Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.86.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

