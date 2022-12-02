Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $169.48 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,732,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Workday by 37.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,194,000 after buying an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,107,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

