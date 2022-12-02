World Mobile Token Tops One Day Volume of $373,102.30 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $49.14 million and approximately $373,102.30 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

