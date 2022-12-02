WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.23 million and $2.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.82 or 0.01731278 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00031732 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.01808616 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.