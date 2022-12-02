Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 5,707 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

