Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

