Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

