Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Down 3.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 12,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 102,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 445.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

