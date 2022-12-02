XYO Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, XYO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $395,009.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

