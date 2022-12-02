Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.74 million. Yext also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Yext by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

