Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.