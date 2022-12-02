Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
