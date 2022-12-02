Zcash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.85 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $714.28 million and approximately $49.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $45.13 or 0.00266344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,825,756 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

