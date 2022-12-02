Zcash Hits Market Cap of $725.87 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Zcash has a total market cap of $725.87 million and $39.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $45.86 or 0.00271159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,828,675 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

