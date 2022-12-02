Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $46.07 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $729.32 million and $40.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $46.07 or 0.00269863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00087270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,831,694 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.